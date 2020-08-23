CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
929 FPUS51 KALY 230732
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 230731
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
CTZ001-232000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ013-232000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
