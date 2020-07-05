CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020

_____

479 FPUS51 KALY 050809

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050808

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

CTZ001-052000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-052000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

408 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

