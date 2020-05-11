CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
127 FPUS51 KALY 110813
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 110804
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
CTZ001-112000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ013-112000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
