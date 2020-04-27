CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

623 FPUS51 KALY 270907

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

CTZ001-272015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-272015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

