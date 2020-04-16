CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

_____

585 FPUS51 KALY 160740

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160739

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

CTZ001-162000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-162000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather