CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

_____

736 FPUS51 KALY 250749

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250748

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated sprinkles or flurries this afternoon.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered sprinkles. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather