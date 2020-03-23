CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

_____

048 FPUS51 KALY 230754

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230752

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

352 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

352 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely or a chance of

drizzle and rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

352 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain or snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain likely with a

chance of drizzle after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

