CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

403 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

CTZ001-082100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

403 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ013-082100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

403 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

