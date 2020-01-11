CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020

916 FPUS51 KALY 110830

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110829

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

329 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020

CTZ001-112100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

329 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ013-112100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

329 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

