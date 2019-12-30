CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

692 FPUS51 KALY 300843

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300842

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

CTZ001-302100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

342 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Drizzle likely.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-302100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

342 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

drizzle. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

