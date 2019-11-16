CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

862 FPUS51 KALY 160851

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160849

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

349 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

CTZ001-162100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

350 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-162100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

350 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

