CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
_____
163 FPUS51 KALY 200747
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 200745
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
CTZ001-202000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ013-202000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
