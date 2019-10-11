CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
_____
963 FPUS51 KALY 110753
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 110748
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
348 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019
CTZ001-112000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
348 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ013-112000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
348 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather