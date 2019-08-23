CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

601 FPUS51 KALY 230753

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230752

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

