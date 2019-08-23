CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
_____
601 FPUS51 KALY 230753
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 230752
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
CTZ001-232000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-232000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
352 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather