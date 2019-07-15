CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

_____

167 FPUS51 KALY 150732

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150730

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

CTZ001-152000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ013-152000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

