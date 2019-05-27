CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EDT Mon May 27 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

351 AM EDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Warmer with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

351 AM EDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

