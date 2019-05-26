CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019
_____
731 FPUS51 KALY 260744
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 260741
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019
CTZ001-262000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ013-262000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
341 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather