CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019

_____

057 FPUS51 KALY 110840

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

CTZ001-112015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-112015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NAS

_____

