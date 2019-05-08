CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
_____
764 FPUS51 KALY 080756
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 080754
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
354 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
CTZ001-082000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ013-082000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
