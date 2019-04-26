CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019



Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperature around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

