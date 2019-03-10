CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019
_____
767 FPUS51 KALY 100833
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
433 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
CTZ001-102030-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
433 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain likely. Snow or sleet this morning, then rain
or sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.
Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-102030-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
433 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain or sleet with freezing rain likely.
Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NAS
_____
