CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

601 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

601 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

601 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

