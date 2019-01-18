CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

272 FPUS51 KALY 180843

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

CTZ001-182115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 16 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near

steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

CTZ013-182115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow and freezing

rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near

steady temperature zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature 5 to 10 above. Temperature

rising to around 5 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather