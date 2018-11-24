CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

_____

991 FPUS51 KALY 240809

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

CTZ001-242100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-242100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

308 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather