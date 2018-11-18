CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

_____

980 FPUS51 KALY 181421

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

920 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

CTZ001-182100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in

the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ013-182100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the

evening, then light snow or light rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light sleet accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in

the upper 20s. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

