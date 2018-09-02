CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

357 FPUS51 KALY 022011

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

411 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

CTZ001-030815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

411 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-030815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

411 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather