CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

_____

755 FPUS51 KALY 250744

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

342 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

342 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

342 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather