CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

_____

429 FPUS51 KALY 240151

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

CTZ001-240800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-240800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

950 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather