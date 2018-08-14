CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
693 FPUS51 KALY 141925
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
324 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
CTZ001-150800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
324 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this evening. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ013-150800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
324 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon and evening. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
