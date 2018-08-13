CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

685 FPUS51 KALY 131903

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

301 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

CTZ001-140800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

301 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ013-140800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

301 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

