CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

127 FPUS51 KALY 111410

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

CTZ001-112000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ013-112000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1007 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

