CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

725 PM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

725 PM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

725 PM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

