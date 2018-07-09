CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

809 FPUS51 KALY 091326

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

924 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

CTZ001-092000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

924 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ013-092000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

924 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

