CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

723 FPUS51 KALY 071036

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

634 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

CTZ001-072000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

CTZ013-072000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

635 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

