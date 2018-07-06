CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 6 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

