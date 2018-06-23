CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

235 FPUS51 KALY 232019

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

419 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CTZ001-240815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

419 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-240815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

419 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather