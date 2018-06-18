CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018
137 FPUS51 KALY 180521
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
CTZ001-180800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Hot. More humid with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
CTZ013-180800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
