CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

_____

752 FPUS51 KALY 150228

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

CTZ001-150815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-150815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1028 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather