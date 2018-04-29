CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1021 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1021 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening, then

showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1021 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

