CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 12:37 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1234 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1234 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1234 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
