CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

670 FPUS51 KALY 100516

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

CTZ001-100830-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ013-100830-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow or a slight

chance of light rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

