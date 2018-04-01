CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

411 FPUS51 KALY 011259

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

CTZ001-012000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with snow likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-012000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

