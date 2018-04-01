CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 8:19 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
186 FPUS51 KALY 010013
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
807 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
CTZ001-010800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
807 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature
rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
CTZ013-010800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
807 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in
the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
