CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

41 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 44 63 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 63 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 37 63 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 61 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 36 61 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 38 63 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 38 63 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 36 61 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 36 61 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 63 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 41 62 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

37 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 40 63 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 39 63 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 38 62 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 40 62 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 37 61 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 61 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 37 62 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 35 62 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 35 63 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 39 61 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 39 62 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 37 63 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 61 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 36 61 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 37 62 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 36 63 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 60 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 34 61 33 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 35 62 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 36 61 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 36 61 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 37 62 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 35 62 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 35 62 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 61 34 68 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds in

the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 37 62 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 37 61 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 61 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 38 61 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 60 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 38 61 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 39 60 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

39 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 45 59 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds in

the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

40 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

38 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 40 61 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 38 60 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

40 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

37 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 37 60 38 68 / 20 0 0 0

Lamont 38 60 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 37 61 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 35 55 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 27 58 29 63 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 29 54 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 39 58 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 35 59 36 65 / 20 0 0 0

Springville 35 54 37 59 / 20 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 40 58 44 63 / 20 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 37 54 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

51 to 56.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 26 49 32 54 / 50 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Not as cold. Highs 48 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings near zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 29 at 5000 feet...12 to

19 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 6 45 8 47 / 20 0 0 0

Wawona 27 56 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 35 60 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 32 46 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 13 to 23.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Wind

chill readings around 6 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Northeast

winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 55 mph. Over

higher elevations, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Wind

chill readings around 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Wind chill readings around

3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 46.

Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 20 to 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Highs

22 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 17 37 16 39 / 50 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to

23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...18 to

26 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to

37 at 5000 feet...16 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32 at

5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 22 46 23 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 20 43 23 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 22 47 25 49 / 20 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Partly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then clear

after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total

snow accumulation 1 to 9 inches. Lows around 26 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs around 51 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 29 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 54 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 26 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 39 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20 at

5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet. Highs around 39 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 56 26 58 / 40 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to

35 at 5000 feet...16 to 25 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30 at

5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 28 46 32 51 / 30 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog

in the evening, Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation

up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows

25 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Wind chill readings

around 7 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around

25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29 at

5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 15 45 17 48 / 60 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30 at

5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 17 52 18 57 / 30 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 46 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 44 32 50 / 20 0 0 0

Kernville 31 59 32 64 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 32 58 33 64 / 20 0 0 0

Weldon 33 61 37 64 / 20 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

38 to 48.

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

37 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

32 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 32 49 37 56 / 20 0 0 0

Tehachapi 29 51 32 54 / 20 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 33 53 38 58 / 20 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs 41 to 49. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 34 53 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 30 to

40. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 29 50 35 55 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 24 51 28 54 / 30 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, colder.

Lows 37 to 43. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 65. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 41 64 37 64 / 20 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 40 64 34 64 / 20 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

39 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

35 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 36 61 35 61 / 20 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 64. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 59 43 59 / 20 0 0 0

California City 34 62 32 63 / 20 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 33 62 32 63 / 20 0 0 0

Rosamond 32 62 32 63 / 20 0 0 0

