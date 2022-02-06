CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 5, 2022

_____

957 FPUS56 KHNX 060701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-061200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 40 64 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-061200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74.

Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

42 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 65 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-061200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73.

Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 65 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 65 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 34 67 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 34 67 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-061200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs around 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 72.

Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

40 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 35 65 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 35 65 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-061200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 67 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 41 66 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-061200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 74.

Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

42 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 67 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 34 67 37 71 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 34 66 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 37 66 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-061200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 34 65 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 34 65 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 35 65 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 34 66 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 33 66 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-061200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73.

Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 37 65 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 37 65 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-061200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 65 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 65 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-061200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

36 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 67 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 34 68 37 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-061200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 31 65 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 31 66 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 34 67 37 71 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 34 66 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 34 67 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 34 68 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-061200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 33 66 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 33 66 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 32 65 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-061200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

38 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 34 65 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 35 65 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 34 65 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 37 66 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 34 65 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 37 66 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 38 67 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-061200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 67 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-061200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 43. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79.

Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 39 69 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-061200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76.

Lows 41 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 36 66 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-061200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 37 69 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 37 69 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 37 68 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-061200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows

42 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 63 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-061200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 32 66 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 34 64 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-061200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 40 64 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 39 68 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 39 63 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 45 67 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-061200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 42 62 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-061200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75.

Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

47 to 53.

=

$$

CAZ322-061200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 37 62 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-061200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 12 49 14 52 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 33 65 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 41 65 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-061200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 60 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-061200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

38 to 48.

=

$$

CAZ326-061200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds around

25 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

25 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 23 42 25 45 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-061200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to

66 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 52 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 57 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 31 56 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-061200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...26 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...49 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 32 63 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-061200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to

64 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to

55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 39 58 40 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-061200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 24 54 25 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-061200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 25 65 27 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-061200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 72. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76.

Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 57 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 38 71 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 71 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 40 70 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-061200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. East winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

=

$$

CAZ334-061200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 43. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65. East winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

42 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 61 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 34 60 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 41 64 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-061200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows 42 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 71.

Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 38 65 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-061200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. East winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 60 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 30 60 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-061200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 68 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 33 68 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-061200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 40 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

51. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 34 65 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-061200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 63 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 66 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 28 66 30 67 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 29 67 32 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather