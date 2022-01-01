CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021 _____ 759 FPUS56 KHNX 010701 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, New Years Day, Saturday night, and Sunday. CAZ300-011200- West Side Mountains north of 198- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 54 to 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 53 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 35 46 33 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ301-011200- Los Banos - Dos Palos- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 53. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 54 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 54 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 34 46 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ302-011200- Merced - Madera - Mendota- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost, freezing fog and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 52 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 52 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 31 45 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Merced 31 46 30 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Chowchilla 31 46 30 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Madera 31 46 30 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Firebaugh 31 46 29 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Mendota 32 47 29 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ303-011200- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night. Widespread freezing fog and patchy fog after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Widespread freezing fog, frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 51 to 57. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 43. Highs 52 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 30 46 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Le Grand 30 46 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ304-011200- Coalinga - Avenal- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 52 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59. Lows 42 to 48. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 33 47 33 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Avenal 34 46 34 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ305-011200- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 52 to 59. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 33 47 31 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Five Points 32 47 30 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 NAS Lemoore 32 46 30 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Kettleman City 34 46 32 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ306-011200- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 51 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 52 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 34 46 32 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Kingsburg 34 46 32 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Sanger 34 47 31 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Kerman 32 45 29 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Caruthers 32 46 30 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ307-011200- Fresno-Clovis- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 53 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 35 47 33 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Fresno 35 47 33 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ308-011200- West Side Mountains South of 198- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 39 to 44. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 55 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 31 45 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Merced 31 46 30 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Chowchilla 31 46 30 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Madera 31 46 30 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ309-011200- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 37. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Lows 38 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 33 48 29 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Buttonwillow 34 49 30 54 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ310-011200- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 32. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Lows 37 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 32 46 28 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Allensworth 32 47 29 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Wasco 34 48 30 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Delano 34 47 30 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 McFarland 34 48 30 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Shafter 35 48 30 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ311-011200- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 51. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Lows 31 to 36. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57. Lows 35 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 32 46 30 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Hanford 33 47 30 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Corcoran 32 46 29 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ312-011200- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 50 to 58. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 34 47 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Dinuba 34 48 32 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Visalia 34 47 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Exeter 36 48 33 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Tulare 34 46 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Lindsay 36 48 33 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Porterville 37 48 33 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ313-011200- Buena Vista- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder. Lows around 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 52 to 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 37 47 37 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ314-011200- Bakersfield- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 53 to 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 38 49 33 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ315-011200- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 37 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 53 to 58. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 35 47 31 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ316-011200- South End San Joaquin Valley- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 50 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 53 to 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 37 50 32 53 \/ 20 0 0 0 Lamont 37 50 33 54 \/ 20 0 0 0 Mettler 35 50 32 53 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ317-011200- Mariposa Madera Foothills- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost, freezing fog and patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost, freezing fog and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 51 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 26 41 29 48 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ318-011200- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread frost through the night. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 49 to 57. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 22 46 26 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Bass Lake 21 43 25 48 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ319-011200- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 36. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 49. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 48 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 53 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 34 46 33 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Three Rivers 31 48 34 54 \/ 0 0 0 0 Springville 30 43 31 49 \/ 20 0 0 0 Tule River Reservation 34 46 36 53 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ320-011200- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog and frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 37 to 45. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Lows 28 to 38. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 42 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 57. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 29 42 33 48 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ321-011200- South End Sierra Foothills- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 33 to 39. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 38 to 46. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. = $$ CAZ322-011200- South End of the Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 38 to 46. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Lows 29 to 37. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 39. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57. Lows 39 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 19 43 27 45 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ323-011200- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 14 to 22 at 5000 feet...7 to 12 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 12 below. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet... 15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet... 24 to 30 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet... 25 to 33 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows -3 39 9 37 \/ 0 0 0 0 Wawona 17 45 25 48 \/ 0 0 0 0 Hetch Hetchy 21 47 30 48 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ324-011200- Yosemite Valley- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. East winds up to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 39 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. .FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 19 47 28 48 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ325-011200- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. North winds up to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 42 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 35 to 43. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. .FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53. = $$ CAZ326-011200- Upper San Joaquin River- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 1 to 11. North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 13 below. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 38. North winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 29 to 39. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 7 35 18 33 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ327-011200- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...6 to 12 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 8 below. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 29 to 39. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet... 16 to 22 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet... 36 to 41 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet... 40 to 46 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet... 26 to 32 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet... 38 to 43 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 11 35 19 35 \/ 0 0 0 0 Shaver Lake 15 36 22 40 \/ 0 0 0 0 Lake Wishon 12 40 21 41 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ328-011200- Kings Canyon NP- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows around 16 at 5000 feet...4 to 11 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening shifting to the north 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 75 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 20 below. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs around 45 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29 at 5000 feet... 16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...18 to 25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet... 18 to 25 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet... 40 to 47 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet... 26 to 34 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet... 25 to 32 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 16 49 25 50 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ329-011200- Grant Grove Area- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to 14 at 8000 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet... 16 to 25 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet... 34 to 39 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet... 38 to 43 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet... 25 to 34 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet... 24 to 33 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 16 36 26 40 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ330-011200- Sequoia NP- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 19 to 24 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 18 below. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet... 31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet... 15 to 25 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet... 33 to 41 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet... 37 to 45 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet... 38 to 46 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet... 36 to 42 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 9 37 17 40 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ331-011200- South End of the Upper Sierra- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense freezing fog in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 15 to 25 at 5000 feet...5 to 15 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 65 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet... 12 to 22 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet... 34 to 42 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet... 38 to 46 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 10 42 14 47 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ332-011200- Kern River Valley- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread frost through the night. Windy, colder. Lows 24 to 32. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 48 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 51 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. Highs 56 to 64. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 21 35 27 39 \/ 20 0 0 0 Kernville 25 47 27 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Lake Isabella 28 48 28 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Weldon 29 48 30 50 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ333-011200- Piute Walker Basin- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost and freezing fog after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 34 to 44. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 39 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. = $$ CAZ334-011200- Tehachapi- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Areas of dense freezing fog in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost and freezing fog after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 35 to 45. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 40 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 35 to 43. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 48 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 28 39 30 43 \/ 20 0 0 0 Tehachapi 24 39 25 44 \/ 20 0 0 0 Twin Oaks 30 43 31 47 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ335-011200- Grapevine- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Breezy. Highs 38 to 46. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 29 to 34. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 45 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows 38 to 43. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 51 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 29 46 30 49 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ336-011200- Frazier Mountain Communities- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 38 to 46. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 43 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Lows 35 to 45. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 49 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 23 45 31 47 \/ 0 0 0 0 Frazier Park 19 43 22 47 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ337-011200- Indian Wells Valley- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 50 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 58 to 63. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 29 46 27 47 \/ 0 0 0 0 Ridgecrest 27 48 25 48 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ338-011200- Mojave Desert Slopes- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Very windy. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 35 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 44 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 52 to 62. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 30 45 28 46 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ339-011200- Mojave Desert- 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening. Winds north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Below the passes, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the evening. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 50 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 41. Highs 59 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 35 43 34 44 \/ 0 0 0 0 California City 29 46 24 47 \/ 0 0 0 0 Edwards AFB 27 47 22 47 \/ 0 0 0 0 Rosamond 27 48 23 48 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ weather.gov\/hanford _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather