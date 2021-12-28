CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

399 FPUS56 KHNX 280701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-281200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 38 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

43 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 37 44 39 44 / 0 20 60 90

=

$$

CAZ301-281200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows around 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. Lows

36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

36. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 35 45 39 45 / 20 20 60 90

=

$$

CAZ302-281200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 44 38 44 / 20 20 60 90

Merced 35 45 38 46 / 20 0 50 90

Chowchilla 34 44 36 45 / 20 0 50 90

Madera 35 44 37 45 / 20 0 40 90

Firebaugh 34 46 36 45 / 30 0 40 90

Mendota 34 46 36 46 / 30 0 40 90

=

$$

CAZ303-281200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 44.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 35 44 37 44 / 20 20 50 90

Le Grand 35 44 37 45 / 20 20 50 90

=

$$

CAZ304-281200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance

of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 53.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 34 45 36 46 / 0 0 30 90

Avenal 35 45 37 46 / 0 0 30 90

=

$$

CAZ305-281200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance

of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs around 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 34 46 36 46 / 20 0 30 90

Five Points 34 46 36 45 / 20 0 30 90

NAS Lemoore 34 45 35 45 / 20 0 20 90

Kettleman City 35 45 37 45 / 20 0 20 90

=

$$

CAZ306-281200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance

of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 36 44 36 45 / 30 20 30 90

Kingsburg 35 44 35 46 / 40 20 30 90

Sanger 35 44 34 45 / 30 20 30 90

Kerman 34 45 36 45 / 20 0 40 90

Caruthers 35 44 36 45 / 20 0 30 90

=

$$

CAZ307-281200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 36 44 37 45 / 30 0 30 90

Fresno 36 44 37 45 / 30 0 30 90

=

$$

CAZ308-281200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 44 38 44 / 20 20 60 90

Merced 35 45 38 46 / 20 0 50 90

Chowchilla 34 44 36 45 / 20 0 50 90

Madera 35 44 37 45 / 20 0 40 90

=

$$

CAZ309-281200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 46 33 49 / 40 0 20 90

Buttonwillow 35 47 33 50 / 40 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ310-281200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 45 32 46 / 40 0 20 90

Allensworth 33 45 32 47 / 50 0 20 90

Wasco 35 46 34 49 / 60 0 0 80

Delano 35 44 33 48 / 50 0 20 90

McFarland 35 45 33 49 / 60 0 0 80

Shafter 35 45 34 49 / 60 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ311-281200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 52.

Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 34 45 35 45 / 30 0 20 90

Hanford 35 45 37 46 / 30 0 20 90

Corcoran 33 45 34 46 / 40 0 20 90

=

$$

CAZ312-281200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs around 48. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 35 44 34 46 / 40 20 30 90

Dinuba 35 43 34 46 / 40 20 30 90

Visalia 37 44 36 46 / 40 20 20 90

Exeter 36 43 33 46 / 40 20 20 90

Tulare 35 44 34 46 / 50 20 20 90

Lindsay 35 43 32 47 / 50 20 20 90

Porterville 36 43 33 47 / 60 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ313-281200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

39. Highs 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 38 44 37 49 / 40 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ314-281200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Highs

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 38 44 36 49 / 60 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ315-281200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 35 43 33 47 / 60 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ316-281200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

34 to 39. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

38. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 37 44 33 49 / 70 20 0 80

Lamont 37 44 34 49 / 60 0 0 80

Mettler 36 44 34 49 / 60 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ317-281200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows 31 to 37. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 28 37 29 39 / 20 20 40 90

=

$$

CAZ318-281200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 17 inches. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Highs 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 22 39 24 43 / 30 20 30 80

Bass Lake 21 36 24 39 / 40 20 30 90

=

$$

CAZ319-281200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 30 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 35 42 36 44 / 20 20 30 90

Three Rivers 30 41 29 46 / 40 20 20 80

Springville 29 37 27 42 / 50 20 0 80

Tule River Reservation 34 41 32 45 / 60 20 0 80

=

$$

CAZ320-281200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder.

Lows 23 to 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 30 37 31 40 / 40 20 30 90

=

$$

CAZ321-281200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 42. Highs 41 to 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

39. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

52.

=

$$

CAZ322-281200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 13 inches. Highs 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Not as cold. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 27 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to

47. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 20 31 18 36 / 70 20 0 80

=

$$

CAZ323-281200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

6 to 20 inches. Lows 15 to 22 at 5000 feet...7 to 12 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings

around 8 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...

11 to 17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 32 to

37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 3 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 20 to 27 at

5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25 at

5000 feet...9 to 16 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 30 at

5000 feet...14 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 31 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -1 25 2 28 / 30 30 30 80

Wawona 18 36 22 39 / 30 20 30 80

Hetch Hetchy 22 36 26 39 / 40 30 40 80

=

$$

CAZ324-281200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

5 to 17 inches. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 26 to 36. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 29 to 39. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

and rain. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 34 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 19 37 24 40 / 40 30 30 80

=

$$

CAZ325-281200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 16 to 26. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 26 to 36. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 30 to 40.

Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Slight chance of

snow. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds in the evening becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Highs 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 28.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 35 to 45.

=

$$

CAZ326-281200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. Wind chill readings

around 11 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs 14 to 24. Wind chill readings

around 8 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 15. Wind chill readings

around 8 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 16 to

26. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 9 to 19. Wind

chill readings around 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

20 to 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows 5 to 15.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 24 to 34.

Lows 11 to 21.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 22 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 9 22 11 24 / 30 20 20 80

=

$$

CAZ327-281200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

10 to 19 inches. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...6 to 11 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 28 to 33 at

5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

4 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 20 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to 13 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Highs

31 to 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 5 inches. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

36 to 41 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

33 to 38 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 10 22 12 25 / 40 20 20 90

Shaver Lake 15 28 16 31 / 40 20 20 90

Lake Wishon 12 27 14 31 / 40 20 20 90

=

$$

CAZ328-281200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 17 at 5000 feet...6 to

12 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings

around 17 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Near the

crest, slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

33 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 16 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 19 at 5000 feet...7 to 14 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 6 inches. Highs around 36 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 14 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows around 23 at

5000 feet...11 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 24 at 5000 feet...12 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 21 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...15 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 15 36 16 40 / 50 20 0 80

=

$$

CAZ329-281200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

8 to 16 inches. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to 13 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...19 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...7 to 16 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 26 to 31 at

5000 feet...13 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

33 to 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 18 at

8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 17 26 18 31 / 40 20 20 90

=

$$

CAZ330-281200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 18 to 23 at 5000 feet...4 to

13 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill

readings around 14 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 6 to

21 inches. Highs 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 13 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 19 to 24 at 5000 feet...5 to 14 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 13 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 31 to

36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 12 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 24 to 29 at

5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

6 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 25 to 31 at

5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 22 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to

43 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to

42 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 9 25 9 30 / 50 30 0 80

=

$$

CAZ331-281200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 16 to

25 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...20 to 27 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...5 to

15 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

35 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

32 to 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to

45 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. Lows 20 to 30 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 10 33 8 39 / 70 20 0 80

=

$$

CAZ332-281200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight chance

of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 24 to 30. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 20 to 28. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 44. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 28 to 36. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 36. Highs 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder.

Lows 22 to 32.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 49. Lows

25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 22 24 19 30 / 80 20 0 80

Kernville 25 38 21 43 / 70 0 0 70

Lake Isabella 28 38 24 43 / 70 0 0 80

Weldon 28 39 24 42 / 50 0 0 70

=

$$

CAZ333-281200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

12 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 35. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Not as cold. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows

27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to

32.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to

42. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

=

$$

CAZ334-281200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows 22 to 32. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Highs 27 to

37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Not as cold. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to

44. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 27 30 26 38 / 80 30 0 80

Tehachapi 25 32 24 39 / 80 20 0 80

Twin Oaks 29 34 27 40 / 80 20 0 80

=

$$

CAZ335-281200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level above 4000 feet. Highs 36 to 44.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level above 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 38.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to

48. Lows 29 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 30 38 29 43 / 60 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ336-281200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 45.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 23 32 27 38 / 50 0 0 80

Frazier Park 19 35 19 39 / 50 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ337-281200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 35. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

and chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of snow in the morning. Chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 22 to 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to

45. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 33 45 27 41 / 20 0 0 70

Ridgecrest 31 46 24 43 / 20 0 0 70

=

$$

CAZ338-281200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Lows 26 to 34. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 24 to 32. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Highs 34 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches.

Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 25 to 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 23 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 33 41 29 42 / 50 0 0 70

=

$$

CAZ339-281200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows 26 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 40 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to

49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 25 to 31.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to

47. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 36 42 33 40 / 30 0 0 70

California City 33 43 27 43 / 40 0 0 70

Edwards AFB 33 44 28 44 / 50 0 0 70

Rosamond 31 44 28 44 / 50 0 0 80

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

