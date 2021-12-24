CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Christmas Day.

CAZ300-241200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

46 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 54 42 50 / 50 60 20 90

CAZ301-241200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 55 40 51 / 50 60 20 90

CAZ302-241200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

47 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 53 to 58. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds

in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 44 to

49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 54 39 50 / 70 70 20 90

Merced 49 55 40 51 / 80 70 20 90

Chowchilla 49 54 40 50 / 70 80 20 90

Madera 49 53 40 50 / 80 80 20 80

Firebaugh 47 56 38 53 / 60 60 0 80

Mendota 47 56 38 53 / 60 60 0 80

CAZ303-241200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 49 53 40 50 / 80 80 20 90

Le Grand 49 53 40 50 / 80 80 20 90

CAZ304-241200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

46 to 51. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

49 to 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows

39 to 44. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 57 39 50 / 80 50 0 70

Avenal 49 57 41 53 / 80 50 0 60

CAZ305-241200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

50 to 55. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 58 40 53 / 80 50 0 60

Five Points 48 57 39 53 / 80 50 0 70

NAS Lemoore 48 57 40 53 / 80 50 0 60

Kettleman City 49 58 42 53 / 80 50 0 60

CAZ306-241200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 53 to 58. South winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33. Highs around 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 49 55 42 51 / 90 80 20 70

Kingsburg 49 55 42 51 / 90 80 20 70

Sanger 49 54 41 50 / 90 80 20 70

Kerman 48 55 39 52 / 70 70 0 80

Caruthers 49 55 41 52 / 80 60 0 70

CAZ307-241200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs around 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 50 54 43 50 / 90 90 20 80

Fresno 50 54 43 50 / 90 80 20 80

CAZ308-241200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 54 39 50 / 70 70 20 90

Merced 49 55 40 51 / 80 70 20 90

Chowchilla 49 54 40 50 / 70 80 20 90

Madera 49 53 40 50 / 80 80 20 80

CAZ309-241200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows 29 to 36. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 46 59 40 54 / 100 50 20 50

Buttonwillow 46 59 42 55 / 100 60 20 40

CAZ310-241200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows 28 to 35. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 57 41 53 / 100 70 20 50

Allensworth 47 57 41 53 / 100 70 20 50

Wasco 48 58 43 54 / 90 60 20 40

Delano 48 57 43 53 / 100 70 20 40

McFarland 48 57 43 53 / 100 70 20 40

Shafter 49 58 44 53 / 90 70 20 40

CAZ311-241200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 54 to 59. South winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

50 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows 28 to 35. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 49 57 40 53 / 90 60 0 60

Hanford 49 56 43 53 / 90 70 20 60

Corcoran 47 57 41 53 / 90 70 20 50

CAZ312-241200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 49 54 41 50 / 90 80 20 70

Dinuba 49 54 41 50 / 90 80 20 70

Visalia 50 55 43 52 / 100 80 20 60

Exeter 49 54 43 50 / 100 90 20 60

Tulare 49 55 43 51 / 100 80 20 60

Lindsay 49 54 42 50 / 100 80 20 60

Porterville 49 55 43 50 / 100 80 20 50

CAZ313-241200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 49. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds in the morning becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 58 44 52 / 90 60 20 40

CAZ314-241200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 51 58 46 53 / 100 70 20 30

CAZ315-241200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 49 55 43 52 / 100 70 20 40

CAZ316-241200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds in the evening becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 41 to 47. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 48 57 43 51 / 100 70 20 40

Lamont 49 58 44 52 / 100 60 30 40

Mettler 48 57 43 50 / 100 60 30 40

CAZ317-241200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to

47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 26 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 32. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 47 37 43 / 90 90 30 90

CAZ318-241200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

10 inches. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

30 percent. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 36 49 31 46 / 90 90 30 90

Bass Lake 34 45 30 42 / 100 90 30 90

CAZ319-241200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 25 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 38 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 51 42 47 / 90 90 20 80

Three Rivers 43 53 37 49 / 100 90 20 60

Springville 42 48 36 45 / 100 80 20 40

Tule River Reservation 47 52 42 48 / 100 80 20 40

CAZ320-241200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow likely and rain after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow. Highs 31 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 44 47 38 43 / 90 90 30 80

CAZ321-241200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

29 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47.

CAZ322-241200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow in the evening, then slight chance

of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

28 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow. Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 22 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

28 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent. Lows 21 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 32 to 40. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 34 42 27 40 / 100 80 30 50

CAZ323-241200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain...snow near the crest. Windy, colder.

Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

23 to 28 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to

40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning. Near the crest, snow in

the morning. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 11 inches. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 25 to 32 at

5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs

33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 3 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation of 2 to 17 inches. Lows 16 to

24 at 5000 feet...8 to 14 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

30 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Lows 20 to 28 at 5000 feet...

13 to 19 at 8000 feet. Highs 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 13 to 22 at 5000 feet...4 to 12 at

8000 feet. Highs 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 27 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 15 32 7 28 / 100 80 30 80

Wawona 32 43 27 40 / 100 90 30 90

Hetch Hetchy 37 43 32 40 / 100 90 40 90

CAZ324-241200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs

34 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 35. Light

winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Highs 30 to 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation of 1 to 10 inches. Lows 16 to

26. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 24. Highs 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 35 44 30 41 / 100 90 40 90

CAZ325-241200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely and snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs

35 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Highs 31 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches.

Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 27 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 25. Highs 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 31 to 41.

CAZ326-241200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Near the crest, snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Lows

18 to 28. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Near the crest, snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 8 inches. Highs 22 to 32. Southwest winds

around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Near the crest, partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

12 to 22. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 17 to 27. Wind

chill readings around 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation of 3 to 17 inches.

Lows 4 to 14. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 24.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 8 to 18.

.MONDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs 13 to 23.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 2 to 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 1 to 11. Highs 14 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 7 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

17 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 25 29 18 24 / 100 80 30 80

CAZ327-241200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

27 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to

35 at 5000 feet...14 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 2 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Lows 20 to

28 at 5000 feet...7 to 13 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 7 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent. Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...6 to 11 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

27 to 32 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 18 to 25 at 5000 feet...5 to 11 at 8000 feet. Highs

30 to 35 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 25 30 20 27 / 100 90 30 80

Shaver Lake 29 37 24 34 / 100 90 30 80

Lake Wishon 28 36 20 32 / 100 90 30 70

=

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Near the crest, snow in the evening. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Snow likely after

midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Lows

around 33 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs around 41 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows around 24 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs around

38 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 12 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation of 3 to 14 inches.

Lows around 18 at 5000 feet...7 to 13 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings

around 17 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs around 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Lows around 21 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs around 34 at 5000 feet...19 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows around 15 at 5000 feet...4 to 11 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 33 at 5000 feet...18 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows around 16 at 5000 feet...4 to 11 at 8000 feet.

Highs around 34 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows around 21 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet. Highs

around 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 45 22 41 / 100 90 20 60

CAZ329-241200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs

36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 27 to

32 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to

38 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Lows 21 to

26 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to

35 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

27 to 32 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 18 to 23 at 5000 feet...6 to 14 at 8000 feet. Highs

28 to 33 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent. Lows 24 to 29 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 32 37 26 35 / 100 90 30 70

CAZ330-241200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow with rain likely after

midnight. Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Windy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the

morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to

30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 10 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 34 to

39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow

after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches.

Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings

around 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 23 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow, windy. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 17 to 22 at 5000 feet...3 to 13 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

25 to 30 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 22 at 5000 feet...3 to 13 at 8000 feet. Highs

29 to 34 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 23 34 15 32 / 100 90 20 60

CAZ331-241200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

22 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 24 to

34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Snow accumulation up to

12 inches. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...

10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...5 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Highs 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Lows

13 to 23 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 24 44 18 42 / 100 80 20 40

CAZ332-241200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 46 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 37 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 20 to

28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 42. Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 37 31 34 / 100 70 20 40

Kernville 39 50 33 48 / 100 70 20 30

Lake Isabella 42 51 36 48 / 100 70 20 30

Weldon 41 51 37 49 / 100 60 20 30

=

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow

level above 6000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Highs 30 to 40. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 30 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 19 to

29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 30 to 40.

=

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Total

snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, colder. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 22 to

32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 45 37 42 / 100 70 20 40

Tehachapi 39 46 33 43 / 100 60 20 30

Twin Oaks 43 48 38 45 / 100 60 20 30

=

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41. West winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level above 4000 feet. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 36 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 40. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 43 51 38 46 / 100 60 20 40

CAZ336-241200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 35 to

45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 43 34 42 / 100 60 20 40

Frazier Park 32 47 28 44 / 100 60 20 40

CAZ337-241200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 53 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to

33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 57 36 53 / 100 40 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 59 34 55 / 100 30 0 0

CAZ338-241200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows 31 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Chance of snow. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 24 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 22 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 46 55 40 50 / 100 50 20 30

CAZ339-241200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

44 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 26 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 23 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 47. Lows 27 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 53 43 50 / 100 50 0 20

California City 46 57 38 52 / 100 50 0 30

Edwards AFB 46 56 39 51 / 100 50 0 20

Rosamond 44 57 39 51 / 100 50 20 30

