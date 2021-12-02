CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

647 FPUS56 KHNX 020801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ300-030000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 63 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 71 49 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-030000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Lows

42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 71 45 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-030000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 42 66 / 0 0 0

Merced 71 42 68 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 71 43 68 / 0 0 0

Madera 71 44 68 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 71 42 68 / 0 0 0

Mendota 72 43 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-030000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 71 44 68 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 71 44 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-030000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 76 48 72 / 0 0 0

Avenal 76 49 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-030000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 74 44 70 / 0 0 0

Five Points 73 43 69 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 73 41 69 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 46 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-030000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 71 43 68 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 42 68 / 0 0 0

Sanger 72 43 68 / 0 0 0

Kerman 71 42 68 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 71 42 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-030000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 72 46 68 / 0 0 0

Fresno 72 46 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-030000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69.

Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 42 66 / 0 0 0

Merced 71 42 68 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 71 43 68 / 0 0 0

Madera 71 44 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-030000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 75 42 71 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 76 44 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-030000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

41. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 72 39 68 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 73 40 69 / 0 0 0

Wasco 74 42 70 / 0 0 0

Delano 73 43 69 / 0 0 0

McFarland 74 43 70 / 0 0 0

Shafter 75 44 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-030000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 72 41 68 / 0 0 0

Hanford 73 42 69 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 72 40 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-030000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

43. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 72 42 68 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 73 43 68 / 0 0 0

Visalia 72 42 68 / 0 0 0

Exeter 73 45 69 / 0 0 0

Tulare 72 42 68 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 74 44 69 / 0 0 0

Porterville 75 47 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-030000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 54 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-030000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

39 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 76 49 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-030000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

38 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

41 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 74 45 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-030000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

40 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69.

Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 76 47 72 / 0 0 0

Lamont 76 47 72 / 0 0 0

Mettler 74 49 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-030000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 67. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 71 47 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-030000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 57 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 75 39 70 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 71 40 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-030000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 71 48 68 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 77 47 71 / 0 0 0

Springville 72 45 66 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 76 52 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-030000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 44 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 57 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 70 51 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-030000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68.

Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

=

$$

CAZ322-030000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 57 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 68 42 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-030000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 59 21 54 / 0 0 0

Wawona 72 40 67 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 74 46 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-030000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 59 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 69 44 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-030000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

62 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 59 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

=

$$

CAZ326-030000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 57 34 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-030000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 36 52 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 63 38 58 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 63 38 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-030000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...29 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 at

5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 72 41 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-030000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 62 44 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-030000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 60 31 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-030000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 72 28 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-030000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 44 58 / 0 0 0

Kernville 77 42 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 78 43 73 / 0 0 0

Weldon 77 45 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-030000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

54 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ334-030000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 69 48 63 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 70 37 66 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 73 45 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-030000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs 57 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

50. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 73 49 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-030000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 67 46 62 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 70 35 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-030000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 69 to

75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 76 44 72 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 41 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-030000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 73 44 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-030000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 72 52 68 / 0 0 0

California City 74 39 71 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 74 36 71 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 75 38 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

