CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-221200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 50. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 48 65 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-221200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to

66. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 65 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-221200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to

65. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 65 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 40 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 40 66 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 66 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 40 67 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 40 67 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-221200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to

66. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 42 66 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 42 66 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-221200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67.

Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 70 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 48 68 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-221200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67.

Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 67 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 41 67 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 40 66 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 44 67 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-221200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to

66. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 41 65 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 41 65 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 41 65 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 40 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 40 65 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-221200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 66.

Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 44 66 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 44 66 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-221200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 65 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 40 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 40 66 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 66 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-221200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 68.

Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 40 67 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 67 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-221200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 38 65 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 65 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 39 66 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 39 66 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 39 66 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 40 67 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-221200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 66.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

38 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 40 66 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 40 66 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 40 65 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-221200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

40 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 41 65 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 41 65 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 40 65 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 66 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 42 65 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 42 66 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 43 67 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-221200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 67 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-221200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 38 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 45 68 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-221200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67.

Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 40 67 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-221200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 39 to 47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 42 70 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 42 70 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 45 69 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-221200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to

66. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

Highs 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 66 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-221200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to

65. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 38 70 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 39 67 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62.

Lows 41 to 47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to

68. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 65 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 45 71 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 43 65 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 70 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to

66. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 48 65 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-221200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

45 to 53.

CAZ322-221200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 60.

Lows 39 to 47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to

65. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 41 66 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-221200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 19 52 17 45 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 38 67 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 45 68 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-221200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to

65. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 69 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-221200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

Highs 60 to 70.

CAZ326-221200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 47.

Lows 24 to 34.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 30 50 29 44 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-221200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to

60 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...52 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 52 31 45 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 59 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 58 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-221200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

64 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows around 45 at

5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 38 67 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-221200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 41 57 40 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-221200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63 at

5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 57 28 49 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-221200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 26 67 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-221200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 57 42 53 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 39 72 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 43 73 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 71 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-221200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

CAZ334-221200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 63 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 63 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 67 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-221200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

41 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 49 68 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-221200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

37 to 47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 62 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 62 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-221200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 70 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 38 70 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-221200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 42 68 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-221200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 65 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

California City 38 70 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 69 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 37 69 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

